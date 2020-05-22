1  of  2
Venezuelan high court orders DirecTV property seized

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s high court has ordered the immediate seizure of all DirecTV property, days after the U.S. firm abandoned its services in the South American nation, citing U.S. sanctions.

The Supreme Court ruling on Friday told the nation’s telecommunications agency to seize satellite dishes.

Days earlier AT&T suddenly cut off pay TV services, saying U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the administration of Nicolás Maduro.

The abrupt move cut off roughly 10 million people in Venezuela from receiving TV services.

DirecTV on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

