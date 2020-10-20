US, Canada border to remain closed until Nov. 21

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — The border between the United States and Canada will remain closed for much of November, according to Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel for nearly the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. It will continue until November 21.

The closure has caused an economic blow to border communities in the U.S. and Canada. It was intended to help reduce the rate of international spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Homeland Security said they will continue to work closely with Canadian officials to make the best health and safety decisions possible.

