UK High Court finds Yaxley-Lennon in contempt

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has found far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon of being in contempt of court for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media.

Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A court later freed him and said the case should be looked at again.

Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defense League, claims to have been exposing “Muslim rape gangs.”

Yaxley-Lennon has built a large online following with links to international white nationalist and far-right movements.

Judge Victoria Sharp said Friday the court will consider what penalty to impose for the contempt at a later date

