KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A nationwide study was released last week marking places across the U.S. where industrial pollution rises above what's considered safe. The locations marked on the map are numerous and span much of the country. But one is right in the North Country's backyard.

The study, by investigative journalism publication ProPublica, maps out the emission of chemicals tied to cancer risk across the country, using five years of modeled data from the Environmental Protection Agency. It shows a visual representation of toxicity levels, and gives an exact idea of how high the pollutant levels are.