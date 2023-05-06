LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the coronation of King Charles III:

LONDON — Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has delivered a reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, from the New Testament of the Bible.

Officials have said that although Sunak is a Hindu, he is reading as prime minister so there is no issue over his personal faith during the Anglican service.

——

——

LONDON — King Charles III has taken the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely.

The oath is the second of five elements of the historic coronation rite that is rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition.

Charles said he was willing to take the oath and after placing his hand on the Bible, he solemnly promised to do so. He later kissed the holy book.

The service has been modified to acknowledge the change in the religious makeup of the United Kingdom.

For the first time, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh religious leaders are playing a part in the coronation. That reflects Charles’ vow to be “the defender of faiths,” as opposed to the “defender of the faith.”

——

LONDON — For his coronation, King Charles III is wearing the crimson velvet Robe of State, which was worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. He is also wearing a crimson tunic, cream silk overshirt, and Royal Navy trousers.

Camilla, the queen consort, is also wearing a crimson robe, this one originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Underneath she is wearing a tailored dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield.

Prince William is wearing the ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, while his wife, Kate, is in an ivory wool crepe dress by British designer house Alexander McQueen. She is not wearing a tiara, but a silver and crystal headpiece.

Their daughter, Princess Charlotte, is also wearing a dress and cape by McQueen.

——

LONDON — Shouts of “God save King Charles” and trumpet blasts have echoed in Westminster Abbey as more than 2,000 guests recognized the new monarch.

The medieval tradition began with the Archbishop of Canterbury presenting Charles III to the congregation as the “undoubted king.” He then asked them to show their support with the chant.

The church erupted with the cheer and a trumpet fanfare.

Three other presenters followed the archbishop, repeating the same words. Each time the chorus of voices thundered back their support.

For each of the four cheers, the king turned in a different direction to represent the cardinal points of the compass.

——

LONDON — King Charles III has entered Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony built on ancient traditions at a time when the monarchy faces a shaky future.

The king entered through the great west door of the abbey as the choir sang Hubert Parry’s, “I was glad,” which was composed for the coronation of King Edward VII.

He wore a long dark red robe as he slowly proceeded through the church behind his wife, Camilla, the queen consort.

Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, was one of four honor pages carrying the train of his grandfather’s robe.

LONDON — Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was wearing a black three-piece set of tails and military medals on his chest.

His wife, Meghan, stayed behind in California with their young children.

Harry, who quit his official duties with the royal family over intense scrutiny from the British media, is not playing a role in the service.

The prince further alienated himself by publishing his explosive bestselling memoir, “Spare,” in which he spilled family secrets.

——

LONDON — Military bands are marching down central London streets and hundreds of servicemen and servicewomen are beginning to take their positions along the procession route ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Soldiers in distinctive red tunics and bearskin hats are lining the Mall in front of King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have started their short ride in the gilded Diamond Jubilee Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where they will be anointed and crowned in a ceremony steeped in history.

They are being escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising of about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band is leading the military procession.

It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey, when some 4,000 troops will feature in a spectacular display of pageantry.

The state coach Charles and Camilla are travelling in was created in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year on the throne. The procession will take about half an hour.

——

LONDON — Westminster Abbey is abuzz with excitement as the final guests, including world leaders, arrive for the coronation of King Charles III.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden wore a pale blue outfit with a matching bow in her hair as she walked into the abbey. She was followed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Other heads of state on the guest list include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and eight current and former British prime ministers.

——

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have arrived in a motorcade at Buckingham Palace ahead of their coronation.

Loud cheers erupted among the crowds of wellwishers lining the Mall, the grand avenue leading to the palace, as the line of cars drove by. Charles and Camilla were seen waving at the crowds from within their Bentley.

The couple are expected to depart from the palace in the Diamond Jubilee state coach later this morning to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned.

Meanwhile at the abbey, many politicians and celebrities have arrived and taken their seats. Musicians have started warming up ahead of the ceremony, which is due to begin at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT).

——

LONDON — The anti-monarchy group Republic says several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation of King Charles III.

The group plans to hold placards and chant “Not my king” during the monarch’s procession to Westminster Abbey. It says police were informed in advance of its plans.

But on Saturday morning several of the group’s members were stopped near Trafalgar Square and led to police vans.

Others managed to protest along the route, dressed in yellow and waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy.”

Police have said they will have have a “low tolerance” for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech.

——

LONDON — Crowds are growing outside Buckingham Palace and guests are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III.

People who camped overnight overnight for a view of the royals awoke to cloudy skies that gave way to sun and some light rain.

Fans carrying flags and clad in the colors of the Union Jack were arriving by train in London hours before the ceremony that begins when Charles and Camilla, queen consort, depart from the palace in a gilded horse-drawn carriage.

The royal couple will be chauffeured on the 1.3-mile (2-kilometer) route through central London to Westminster Abbey for the two-hour ceremony.

The church buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colorful hats. Invited guests streaming into the abbey including recognizable celebrities such as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Lionel Richie and Nick Cave, and others including judges in wigs, soldiers with gleaming medals attached to red tunics and members of the House of Lords in their red robes.