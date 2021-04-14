The Great Getaway: Rules for traveling outside the country

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — More Americans are looking to travel this summer as restrictions ease and vaccination efforts rise, but every country has its own rules and regulations.

While health experts worry about another COVID surge, that’s not stopping Americans from planning a summer trip whether it’s staying in the U.S. or traveling abroad. After months of isolation, Americans are gaining the confidence to travel once again.

With vaccination rates on the rise and most restrictions lifted across the U.S., millions of people are expected to hit the roads and the skies. Booking a destination depends on whether you have received the vaccine. Fully vaccinated people can now travel freely across the U.S.

The CDC says a COVID-19 test is no longer required for those people before and after and trip. But it’s a totally different story if you want to go outside of the country. More than 70 countries, including Brazil, Haiti, Ireland and Egypt, are fully open to U.S. travelers and tourists.

Sixteen countries are completely closed to Americans, Belgium, Myanmar, Croatia, France, Iraq, Libya, Lithuania, Martinique, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Yemen. More than 150 countries require a negative COVID-19 test from travelers, and more than 100 countries have some sort of quarantine requirement.

Sandra Marisan, Vice President of Membership and Marketing at AAA of the Pioneer Valley says they are seeing an increase in people planning vacations this summer. Cruises once again becoming popular after the industry shut down early last year.

“We are excited that cruises are starting to depart as early as this June with celebrity cruise lines being the first for departure. A lot of the cruise lines have made a lot of changes, positive changes to make it a more healthier experience for people,” Marisan said.