Sweden’s prime minister loses confidence vote

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote Monday, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.

The vote was initiated Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition.

It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden. Lofven said Thursday he wanted to wait the outcome of no-confidence vote and then “think through what is best for Sweden.” The prime minister said he has two options: calling a snap election or become the head of a caretaker government.

He has one week to decide what to do.