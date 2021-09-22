Stefanik on southern border: ‘Democrats are endangering national security’

Construction crews install special gates on Oct. 22, 2020, on new border wall that is being built across the San Pedro River in southern Arizona. The gates will allow Border Patrol agents to manually open them during heavy rain events. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Republican lawmakers are slamming democrats on their decisions regarding security at the southern border with Mexico.

Members of Congress, including upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, have proposed the Border Security for America Act of 2021. If passed, this legislation would require enhanced security at international borders. Stefanik says this bill is a “multi-faceted solution” to securing national borders.

“Our nation is witnessing President Biden’s failure to secure our southern border, but I am proud to support policies that work to keep our nation safe,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Democrats are endangering our national security by turning their backs on border patrol agents and law enforcement and allowing drugs and weapons to flood across our southern border. Their failed policies have created the worst border crisis our nation has seen in decades, and our nation deserves better.”

This on the heels of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) accusing Stefanik of using rhetoric to incite political violence. “Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is echoing the same vile rhetoric that has led to several acts of violence in recent years,” said a DNC spokesperson in a statement released last week. “Stefanik and the House GOP are recycling the same racist and xenophobic playbook they used in 2018 that ultimately cost them the House. Apparently, this is what it takes to become a member of House Republican leadership—xenophobia and a remarkable commitment to pushing the Big Lie that led to an actual insurrection.”

A Stefanik spokesperson pushed back: “Democrats are on record supporting mass amnesty of illegal immigrants for at least 11 million people and are on record supporting dangerous legislation that would weaken election security, ban voter ID, and prevent states from properly auditing their voter rolls.”

The Border Security for American Act would specifically require the Secretary of Homeland Security to resume immediate construction on the border wall system. The Secretary of Homeland Security would also be required to deploy technology to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol operations.

Additionally, the legislation would require the CBP Commissioner to hire and train additional officers and agents. It would also require an increased number of officers for tunnel detection and remediation, agricultural specialists, K-9 units, and supporting officers. Cosponsors of the bill claim that this would help retain an “active-duty” presence at all U.S. ports of entry.

The Border Security for America Act of 2021 was sponsored by another New York politician, Rep. John Katko, and introduced in late July 2021. It has been signed by 38 Republican congress members.