State officials to accompany Vermont National Guard to Macedonia

GREECE (WFFF) — The Vermont National Guard is traveling to North Macedonia, just north of Greece, to promote economic development, and for the first time, state officials will join them.

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle will accompany a small delegation of Guard members that includes Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight.

“It’s economic development, it’s sharing best practices, it’s education,” Knight said. “And if you look what can come of this, it’s partner schools, partner cities, adventure tourism, commerce, and trade. I think it’s just great that we can do this.”

Gray says she looks forward to the opportunity.

The Guard began a partnership with Macedonia in 1993 and even helped train the country’s military. With the Guard’s help, the country became a member of NATO membership and is now seeking to join the European Union.