Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people on Saturday, Russian authorities said.

The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency.

Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations.

Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky wasn’t registered with authorities.