Rules for travelers coming into US starting November 8

WASHINGTON (WWLP) — The Biden Administration announced a new international air travel policy this week that goes into effect starting November 8.

Currently, only U.S. citizens, residents, and foreigners with special visas are allowed to enter the U.S. without being required to quarantine. Now, the restrictions are being lifted for more than 30 countries, including China, India, Brazil, and most of Europe. The restrictions started during the Trump administration, when COVID was running rampant abroad even as the U.S. battled our own outbreak.

“Families and friends can see each other again, tourists can visit our amazing lands and amazing landmarks. This policy will further boost economic recovery and its impact will be widespread across the United States,” said Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson.

While there are limited exceptions to this rule, the policy requires foreign nationals and U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated must provide proof of vaccination status and a negative COVID test taken within three days of traveling to the U.S. Those traveling into the U.S. who are unvaccinated are required to provide a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of their flight.

The rule utilizes the CDC’s guidance to determine which COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted. Currently, only vaccines authorized or approved by the FDA will be accepted for entry into the United States. Those fully vaccinated will still be required to show a negative test dated within three days of takeoff. Full information on exemptions can be found on the State Department’s website.

This mandate includes all travelers to the U.S., including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and foreign nationals. Exemptions include travelers under the age of 18, but travelers between the ages of 2 and 17 are required to take a COVID test three days before their flight if traveling with a vaccinated adult.