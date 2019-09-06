Pelosi calms allies, talks climate at G7 meet _ unlike Trump

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a virtual reality mask as she visits the French Research Institute for the Exploitation of the Sea (IFREMER), in Brest, western France, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The leaders of parliament of the Group of Seven leading democracies are meeting in France to discussing protecting the world’s oceans and other international cooperation. The G-7 includes the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy. (AP Photo/David Vincent, Pool)

BREST, France (AP) — It was a somewhat different atmosphere at this G-7 meeting.

At last month’s Group of Seven summit, President Donald Trump came under pressure from fellow leaders over his policies on China, trade, Russia and Iran. And he didn’t even show up at a global climate meeting.

On Friday, legislative leaders met in France to discuss saving the world’s oceans and other problems. The mood was friendly as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined parliamentary chiefs from Britain, Germany, France, Japan, Canada and Italy.

Pelosi, who’s emerged as an alternative U.S. ambassador abroad, stressed the shared need to reduce emissions and expressed hope that young people can change U.S. climate policy.

Even Britain’s House Speaker John Bercow seemed chipper, despite tensions at home and on the continent over Brexit.