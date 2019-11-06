Official: Iran to start fueling centrifuges at midnight

FILE – In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. Iran announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, it would inject uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges it previously kept empty under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (IRIB via AP, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it’ll start injecting uranium gas at midnight into 1,044 centrifuges at the underground Fordo facility.

That’s according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, who spoke to Iran’s state television on Wednesday.

Kamalvandi says the centrifuges there will enrich uranium up to 4.5%.

The development will mark Tehran’s latest step away from the nuclear accord with world powers since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

Iranian officials have said these steps are “reversible” if European nations that also signed the deal find a way to allow Iran to sell its oil on foreign markets and compensate Tehran for U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed not to operate the Fordo centrifuges.