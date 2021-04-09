Norman Rockwell Museum honors the late Prince Philip

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10/WIVB) — Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II for over seven decades, died Friday morning. The royal family made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, saying he “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

With the passing of Prince Philip, the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge is remembering his legacy. One painting there features many celebrities, including the late duke. Titled “The Saturday People,” it was painted by Rockwell in 1966.

The museum hopes fans of Prince Philip and the royal family will come out to see the work of art. “I hope people come out and enjoy this painting…in the painting,” said Stephanie Plunkett, the museum’s deputy director and chief curator.

The museum is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. It’s closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Prince Philip was 99. He is survived by the Queen, their four children—Prince Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—and their children. Both Philip and Queen Elizabeth got their COVID-19 vaccinations in January. Philip’s recent illness is not believed to have been related to the coronavirus.

Philip recently battled health issues and required hospitalization after undergoing a heart procedure. In March, he returned home after spending a month in the hospital following an infection.