Mexico says ‘maquila’ plants to offer migrants 40,000 jobs

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during an event with El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, not in picture, at a military nature reserve near the border town of Tapachula, Mexico, Thursday, June 20, 2019. At right is Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Lopez Obrador met with El Salvador’s president to discuss a development plan that aims to slow a surge of mostly Central American migrants toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his country’s “maquila” assembly plants are offering to give 40,000 jobs to Central American migrants.

Tens of thousands of migrants who hoped to reach the United States are stuck in Mexico. Many have been sent back to await court dates on their U.S. asylum claims.

And Mexico has also stepped up raids on trains, buses and motels, to stop the migrants from moving north.

Lopez Obrador said Friday “we prefer to keep them (migrants) in the south” of Mexico” because “we have more ability to care for them there.”

But many are in northern Mexico and need work. Lopez Obrador said an agreement would be signed soon to offer them 40,000 jobs at assembly plants, many located in northern border states.