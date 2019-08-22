Macron expected to raise Carlos Ghosn case with Japan’s Abe

FILE – In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The wife of Carlos Ghosn is urging Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan when the French leader meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

PARIS (AP) — The wife of Carlos Ghosn is urging French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan and Renault when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France.

The appeal is Carole Ghosn’s latest effort to pressure Japan into improving what she says is the “unjust treatment” faced by her husband as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

Macron’s office said Thursday the French leader is likely to again raise Ghosn’s case with Abe, as he did previously on a visit to Japan.

Ghosn, arrested in November, is out on bail. He denies all wrongdoing.

Carole Ghosn says she has not been allowed any contact with her husband, including phone calls or emails.