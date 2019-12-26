Kosovo’s new parliament elects speaker, no Cabinet in sight

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s new parliament on Thursday held its first session with no agreement on a government in sight.

The two winning political parties have failed to create a coalition, disagreeing on who will get the post of president.

The parliament coming out of the Oct. 6 snap general election approved the new lawmakers and elected Glauk Konjufca of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, as the speaker.

It has been 80 days since the general election. The two winning political parties — Vetevendosje of Albin Kurti, who is expected to be nominated as prime minister, with 29 seats in the 120-seat parliament, and the Democratic League of Kosovo, the LDK, with 28 seats — have yet to agree on formally creating a governing coalition.

The two former opposition parties disagree on who will get the post of president, though the incumbent’s mandate runs until 2021.

The president is responsible for nominating the new prime minister. If it is Kurti, he is required to present his Cabinet within 15 days.

The new Cabinet also needs to include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority in the governing team, according to the Kosovo Constitution. Kurti may need a few more votes from other minority parties too.

The snap polls were held after July’s resignation of then Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj when summoned by the Netherlands-based court to be questioned over alleged crimes during and after the 1998-1999 war.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn’t recognize it.