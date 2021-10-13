Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Health leaders in Vermont don't have a crystal ball to forecast this year's flu season. They say only time will tell, but the word "twindemic" is on their radar, as COVID remains prevalent and the two illnesses could collide.

"We think that the decreased mask-wearing might open the door to more flu this year than compared to last year," said Dr. Tim Lahey, infectious disease physician at UVM.