COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Police say on Wednesday, August 11, Brittany Harrison, 24, of Latham was last seen in the area of the Cumberland farms at Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

Harrison is described as a caucasian female, 5’11," approximately 150 lbs., with long, straight brown hair, last seen wearing a blue v-neck long sleeve shirt, black leggings, flip-flops, and ponytail, according to police.