First plant to take selfie at London Zoo

LONDON (NEWS10) — The world’s first selfie taken by a plant has hit the internet.

A maiden-hair fern named Pete at the London Zoo not only takes his own selfies, but he even powers his own camera.

It’s all part of research into microbial fuel cells.

According to the zoo, plants naturally deposit biomatter as they grow, which then feeds bacteria in the soil to create energy that can be harnessed by fuel cells.

That’s how Pete is able to power himself and take the leafy pictures.

Zoo officials said Pete is producing more power than they initially thought.