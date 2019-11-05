Ex-head of UK domestic spy agency calls for report’s release

LONDON (AP) — The former head of the U.K. domestic spy agency is urging the government to publish a report into alleged Russian interference in Britain’s democratic process.

Jonathan Evans, who was director-general of MI5 until 2013, told the BBC that if Boris Johnson’s government is not prepared to release the report, it should explain why. The Intelligence and Security Committee report won’t be made public before the general election unless it is released by early Wednesday, when Parliament is dissolved.

Evans says that “if the government have a reason why this should not be published before the election, then I think they should make it very clear what that reason is.”

Johnson’s Downing Street office says the report has not yet gone through the clearance process necessary for publication.