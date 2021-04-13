Cocaine ‘bust’: $94K of coke hidden in woman’s body, bra at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WWTI/PIX11) — A passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens arrived with illegal substances on and in her body last Friday. Authorities arrested the woman after she was found with more than $94,000 worth of cocaine in her possession.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that on April 9, they discovered three white pellets containing white powder in the purse of Yerlinga Lantigua Hernandez DeNova. This was determined during an initial CBP inspection as the passenger arrived from the Dominican Republic, authorities said.