Cocaine ‘bust’: $94K of coke hidden in woman’s body, bra at JFK Airport

Cocaine Found ON and IN Passenger’s Body at John F. Kennedy International Airport (photo: Customs and Border Protection)

NEW YORK (WWTI/PIX11) — A passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens arrived with illegal substances on and in her body last Friday. Authorities arrested the woman after she was found with more than $94,000 worth of cocaine in her possession.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that on April 9, they discovered three white pellets containing white powder in the purse of Yerlinga Lantigua Hernandez DeNova. This was determined during an initial CBP inspection as the passenger arrived from the Dominican Republic, authorities said. 

Officials escorted DeNova to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search.

During the search, officers found pellets containing a white powder in her bra, and officers say DeNova admitted to inserting more pellets anally and vaginally, according to authorities.

A sample of the pellets tested positive for cocaine, officials said. All told, CBP says DeNova had 100 pellets. They allegedly weighed three pounds.

DeNova was charged with importing a controlled substance into the U.S. CBP confirmed that DeNova was placed under arrest and turned over to Homeland Security.  She now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

