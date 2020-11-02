Clocks go back 1-hour for Daylight Saving Time

(WETM) — Starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, clocks were set back one hour, and everyone gained a little bit more sleep. Daylight Saving Time ended November 1 and starts again Sunday, March 8. And of course, remember the old saying to keep straight which way to set your clocks: “Spring forward, fall back.”

The purpose of falling backward is to make better use of natural daylight by adding an extra hour to morning daylight in the fall and winter. Throughout Upstate New York, the Capital Region, and New England, the sun sets before 5 p.m.

The Farmer’s Almanac credits “Benjamin Franklin’s ‘An Economical Project,'” written in 1784, as the first proposal to “save” daylight. It was whimsical in tone, advocating laws to compel citizens to rise at the crack of dawn to save the expense of candlelight.

According to Fire Department officials, this is also a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

