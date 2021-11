WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday that made the Nourish New York program a permanent piece of state law. The signing comes just before the Thanksgiving holiday, allowing the state to continue rerouting surplus agricultural products to the needy.

Nourish New York reroutes the state's surplus agricultural products to populations who need them most through the state's food banks. Food banks are buying these products from New York farmers and food processors, providing support for producers who have lost markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.