Canadian official: 75% vax rate needed to open border

CANADA (WIVB) — We’re learning new details about what it would take for the Canadian government to agree to reopen the border.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the CBC that 75% of Canadians would need to be fully vaccinated. Right now, it’s at just 20%. Blair noted that with incoming Moderna vaccines from the U.S., they are rapidly reaching their goal.

Buffalo-area Congressman and Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group Co-Chair Brian Higgins—who’s been championing the reopening of the border—released the following statement: