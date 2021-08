TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James has won another lawsuit against the Rensselaer County Board of Elections (BOE). The courts have ordered the BOE to choose early voting sites that provide equal access to early voting poll sites by September, 3.

James filed the lawsuit after the BOE refused to change early voting poll sites, despite input from multiple organizations and the AG's office that the sites chosen restricted voting access for Troy voters.