Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

International
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report