Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The new head of Portugal’s COVID-19 vaccination task force was due to start work Thursday, a day after his predecessor resigned amid scandals over vaccine queue-jumping and frustration over a sluggish rollout similar to that seen in other European Union countries.

At the current rate of vaccination of just over 10,000 doses a day on average, Portugal will reach its target of 70% of vaccinated adults only in 2023. Its goal was to reach that milestone in late summer this year by inoculating around 50,000 people a day.