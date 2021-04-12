Buffalo protestors rally to reopen New York/Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reopening of the U.S./Canada border is in limbo again, this time as Ontario is in the middle of a several-week shutdown. Protesters took to Buffalo’s Pat Sole Park near the Peace Bridge again to call on government leaders to reach a solution.

The closure continues as families on both sides continue their cry that family is essential. Some of the stories from these families include people who have died on one side, with relatives on the other side who lack closures. Some own property they haven’t been able to maintain, and some are fully vaccinated and don’t understand why they’re still being kept away from their significant others.

Merton LaBounty said, “It’s so close. She’s literally right there. And we’ve done everything we were supposed to. We’ve been in lockdown. I’ve had my workers, and we’re distanced from each other. We’ve done everything right. Hopefully, I just hope and pray they get enough vaccination over there in Canada.”

Congressman Brian Higgins has been urging the Biden administration to reopen the border, at least partly. NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo asked him on Friday where those negotiations stand. He says people who have been responsible and who have property, business interests, and family should be allowed to cross now.

“I think people are just tired of this blanket restriction on their movement. And my point is, nobody is suggesting the border be opened up arbitrarily. They have to do it safely in order to do it successfully. But we now have more tools than we had a year ago. So yes, the border,” said Higgins. “We should be able to open that up.”

Higgins is pushing for partial reopening by Memorial Day. President Biden is suggesting a return to some normalcy by July 4.