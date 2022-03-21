VATICAN CITY (NEWS10) — The Catholic Church is lending its support for Ukraine. The bishop for the Albany diocese will be attending a special ceremony in Vatican City on Friday.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will be in the Vatican when Pope Francis consecrates Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at St. Peter’s Basilica.

On Friday, the Albany diocese will also hold a special mass at the same time to make a religious appeal to end the war. The mass and consecration will be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube for those who cannot attend in person.