Aftershocks rattle Croatian capital a day after strong quake

Croatian soldiers clear debris from the street after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has experienced a series of aftershocks a day after a strong earthquake caused widespread damage, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring at least 27 other people amid a partial coronavirus lockdown of the capital.

Seismologists said Monday more than 50 weaker temblors have been felt in Zagreb since a 5.5 magnitude quake struck the capital early Sunday, triggering panic, the evacuation of hospitals and structural damage, including the city’s iconic cathedral and other historic buildings.

The strongest aftershock was around noon Monday and measured 3.7. It sent some people rushing out of their homes into public parks despite earlier warnings from authorities against large gatherings in public areas to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl died in a Zagreb hospital on Monday from injuries she suffered during the earthquake on Sunday. A further 26 people were injured, 17 seriously; 250 houses were damaged and 59 people had to be housed in temporary shelters.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic announced new restrictive measures intended to combat the spread of the virus, including a ban on people leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, seeking medical attention or going to work.

“We are fighting two crises at the same time,” Bozinovic said. “One is against the coronavirus and the other is against the consequences of the earthquake.”

There are 315 coronavirus cases confirmed in Croatia as of Monday.

