A tale of 2 migrations: Before and after new Trump policies

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune vowed after his victory was announced Fridayto reach out to pro-democracy protesters, who massively took to the streets to challenge his election at the head of the oil-rich nation crippled by rampant corruption.

Tebboune, a 74-year-old former prime minister, received 58.15% of the vote, according to results made public Friday by the head of the National Independent Electoral Authority, Mohamed Charfi. Turnout in Thursday's electionwas just 41%, reflecting the frustration of many Algerians who had hoped to see new faces among the candidates.