3 people injured by darts from a blowgun in western Germany

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German police said three people were slightly injured Monday morning when they were targeted with darts likely shot from a blowgun in the western city of Cologne.

Police said in a statement that a construction worker, a passerby and an employee of the city’s public transportation corporation were slightly injured when hit by darts several centimeters long near the city’s downtown Barbarossaplatz square.

Several police teams were investigating and looking for a perpetrator. Possible witnesses were asked to get in touch with Cologne police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire