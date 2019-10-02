International Walk to School Day promotes safety around schools

(NEWS10) – Kids, parents and teachers around the capital region will walk to school Wednesday with thousands of schools across the world.

International Walk to School Day is a one-day event when school communities walk and bike to school on the same day. The event spans across 40 countries to promote walking, teach pedestrian safety tips and encourage everyone to be safe on the road. According to the National Center for Safe Routes to School, being able to walk in the community gives children a strong sense of self-confidence and a better quality of life.

Several local school districts are holding special events to help encourage students and staff to be more active.