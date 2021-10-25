International travel to US scheduled to start again

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– The CDC announced those who are not United States citizens or immigrants can travel to the United States in just two weeks. Before departing, international travelers must be fully vaccinated, and provide proof.

They must also show a negative COVID test that was taken no more than 3 days before they board their flight.

However, there are some exceptions for unvaccinated people, such as children to enter.

For those who are not vaccinated, a COVID test is required to be taken no more than a day before they depart to the United States.

All passengers will also have to give basic contact information to the airlines for contact tracing purposes in the event of an exposure.

