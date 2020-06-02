Breaking News
International experts clear Capital Region to enter Phase Two

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region has been cleared by international experts to begin Phase Two of reopening on June 3. The Capital Region entered Phase One two weeks ago after hiring enough contact tracers to fulfill the Governor’s guidelines for reopening.

The businesses included in Phase Two are;

  • Offices
  • Real Estate
  • In-store Retail
  • Vehicle Sales and Rentals
  • Retail Rental, Repair and Cleaning
  • Commercial Building Management
  • Hair Salons and Barbershops

The following will remain closed due to the Governor’s order;

  • Malls
  • Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service
  • Large Gathering/event venues
  • Gyms, fitness and exercise classes
  • Video lottery and casino gaming facilities
  • Movie Theaters except for Drive-ins
  • Places of public amusement

