International experts clear Capital Region to enter Phase Two

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region has been cleared by international experts to begin Phase Two of reopening on June 3. The Capital Region entered Phase One two weeks ago after hiring enough contact tracers to fulfill the Governor’s guidelines for reopening.

The businesses included in Phase Two are;

Offices

Real Estate

In-store Retail

Vehicle Sales and Rentals

Retail Rental, Repair and Cleaning

Commercial Building Management

Hair Salons and Barbershops

The following will remain closed due to the Governor’s order;

Malls

Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service

Large Gathering/event venues

Gyms, fitness and exercise classes

Video lottery and casino gaming facilities

Movie Theaters except for Drive-ins

Places of public amusement

