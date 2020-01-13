Intermittent lane closures could affect morning commute in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Intermittent lane closures on Spring and Campbell Avenues may take place starting Monday morning due to a project designed to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.

On January 9, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the start of the planned pedestrian safety and traffic improvement project on Troy’s Eastside neighborhood. He said the two-phase project includes the installation of new traffic lights and enhanced roadway on Spring Avenue.

“The planned improvements on Spring Avenue are part of the city’s commitment to improving the flow of traffic and creating a safe passage for local residents,” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said. “The addition of upgraded traffic lights, improved road layout, and pedestrian safety features will help protect Troy residents, children, and families who use Campbell Avenue and Spring Avenue daily.”

He said digital signs were placed to inform drivers of possible traffic restrictions and to remind them to reduce speeds in the work zones.

The project is slated to continue through Spring 2020.