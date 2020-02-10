Intermittent fasting can improve your heart health

(NEWS10) — It’s February which means many are focused on getting heart healthy for American Heart Month.

One of the best ways to fight cardiovascular disease is with a healthy diet, and right now there a lot of hype on the heart health benefits of a popular diet trend.

Intermittent fasting involves skipping meals or restricting when you eat to a limited period of time.

New research suggests doing so can lower your blood pressure, cholesterol and resting heart rate.

Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist at National Jewish Health, said you can defeat the purpose of intermittent fasting if you’re not careful.

“For the people that are willing and have the willpower that can do intermittent fasting. I’m all for it. But it’s important also that when you do intermittent fasting to not gorge yourself in those four hours or eight hours or six hours, whatever it may be, so really plan your meals appropriately. So that when it is time to eat you’re eating well,” Freeman said.

Intermittent fasting may not be for everyone, including pregnant women and those with certain health conditions like diabetes.

Always check with your doctor before starting a fasting plan.