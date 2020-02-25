Interim principal voted in at Whitehall High School

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The high school Board of Education voted John Godfrey in as the new interim principal following the suspension of Jeff Keller last month.

Godfrey has served previously as the superintendent of schools around the Glens Falls area, and came out of retirement when the need arose.

The reason for Keller’s suspension was not elaborated upon on Monday, but another board meeting is set for Friday at 5 p.m. to address that topic.