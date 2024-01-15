ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday evening there was an interfaith celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at First Church in Albany. The celebration was about more than honoring King’s legacy, it also raised funds for scholarships for high school seniors.

The MLK Jr. Interfaith Scholarship provides young people with financial support in their first year of college.

Organizers aim to raise $20,000 this year. The goal is to provide five students with $4,000 scholarships. Rev. Dr. Mashona Walston is the senior pastor at the First Church in Albany.

“Dr. King and others did not walk alone. Thank god many women, and people of other races and religions, walked together,” said Walston.

The MLK Jr. Interfaith Scholarship Memorial is hosted annually by the Capital Area Council of Churches. The group has awarded over $100,000 to students over the years.

Evan Nabors recently graduated from Schenectady High School and this past Spring he was awarded the MLK Jr. Interfaith Scholarship.

“His message, I just think we can all learn from his passion, just from what he did, with really anything you do if you do it with Martin Luther King’s passion, you can get it accomplished,” said Nabors.

Walston commemorated King’s legacy as she gave the keynote address.

“The American Civil Rights Movement amplified the voices of those in the margins,” said Walston. “The movement brought together universal humanity that the world needed to experience.”

The scholarships are awarded to students who have a financial need and give back to their communities, in line with the King’s legacy.

“I try to do a good amount of community service. It gets difficult with my school schedule but you know around Buffalo try to do it and I try to stay involved in my community, like there’s a few organizations, boxing, I try to help out there and just, you know, going to church events and things like that,” said Nabors.

He said the $4,000 scholarship is going to help with studying computer science at the University of Buffalo.

“Books and things like that. There’s a lot of miscellaneous things in college but they don’t always tell you about that, you end up having to pay for it in the end so it helps with those things,” said Nabors.

Scholarship applications are being accepted and tax-deductible donations can be made on the Capital Area Council of Churches website.