Instagram announces new features to combat bullying

Instagram is looking to tackle bullying with two new features.

In a press release, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri says they’ve started to roll out a new feature powered by artificial intelligence. It notifies people when a comment they want to make may be considered offensive before they even post it to the social media site. Mosseri says that Instagram has been using artificial intelligence to detect bullying and other harmful content for years now.

The second feature, which they will be testing soon, is called “Restrict.” The people who you restrict will not be able to see when you are active or when you’ve read a direct message from them.

Mosseri giving their reasoning behind the feature, saying quote:

We’ve heard from young people in our community that they’re reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully because it could escalate the situation, especially if they interact with their bully in real life. Some of these actions also make it difficult for a target to keep track of their bully’s behavior. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram

Mosseri says he looks forward to sharing more updates soon.