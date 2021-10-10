NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Can you imagine what George Steinbrenner would be doing right now if he was still alive and running the Yankees?
Marty Appel was a PR man for the Yankees back in the 60 and 70s. He worked for Steinbrenner in his heyday.
Appel talked about his old boss on Inside New York Baseball.
More from NEWS10
- Virginia officers narrowly escape out-of-control car that slams into police SUV
- Postal worker killed on route; ex-neighbor confesses, cites poisoning
- Machines that make water from air are here, selling in parched California
- Inside New York Baseball: Yankees’ former PR director shares stories about George Steinbrenner
- Candy corn brat? Wisconsin meat market unveils ‘Spook’Toberfest sausage