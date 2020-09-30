Inside look at World War II Aviation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hangar at 743 is home of the warbird factory. With a focus on preserving World War II aviation, it’s up close and personal with restored vintage planes; putting you in the cockpit as you pilot your way through history.

“When they hear them, when they see, them when they smell them, you want to smell the exhausted and everything that’s associated with them,” Founder, David Prescott said. “Yhat leaves memories with people, that sticks with them.”

From the Skyraider to the Corsair, The Hangar at 743 is a sight to see. While protecting and rebuilding, Prescott says improvements to planes never stops.

“We keep this plane as modernized as we can,” Prescott said. “We just got done putting all new avionics, new radios and stuff in it.”

Recently, one of their warbirds, Old Glory, had been flying in part of the Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade for the 75th commemoration of the end of World War II. The bomber plane was preparing its route back home in Albany when the sheriffs office in San Joaquin County California says the plane crashed. While it suffered significant damage, crew members on board suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Everybody is out of the hospital and in recovery now. The NTSB is reviewing everything, they do a great job and they will get to the bottom of what happened and they will reassure the public that everything is safe,” Prescott said.

As they hope to have the plane restored, tours continue at The Hangar and open to the public. Prescott says no matter the age, it’s an experience like no other.

“Kids come in here and they’re amazed being able to see the technology up front ,” Prescott said. “Or 97-year-old veteran who walks in here and saw these aircrafts when they were new in World War II and instantly snap back to being 20-years-old again.”

