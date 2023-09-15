SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than a decade, Spin Revolution has been getting heart rates pumping in the Capital Region! The indoor cycling venue, with locations in Loudonville and Clifton Park, is expanding north with a new location in Saratoga Springs.

The Revolution is located at 30 Gick Road in Saratoga Springs, right off the Northway at Exit 15. The studio opens on September 22.

Ahead of their opening, the new studio is holding an Open House on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. to allow people to meet the instructors, tour the space and win some goodies! The team will be offering special membership deals and giving out prizes to the first 20 people to arrive.