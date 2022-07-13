SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans are getting a unique experience this summer to see where horse racing dreams begin! The New York Racing Association, Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Old Tavern Farm debuted the Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm tour.

Offered every Friday, beginning July 15, the all-inclusive experience already sold it! Beginning with a buffet breakfast at Saratoga Race Course and the opportunity to watch world-class thoroughbreds during morning training, it is followed by a round-trip, trolley ride from Saratoga Race Course to Old Tavern Farm.

Established in 2016, Old Tavern Farm is focused on the breeding and sale of thoroughbreds that compete at the highest level of racing. If they don’t sell the horses, they raise them. A 90-minute guided walking tour of the active thoroughbred breeding farm will show visitors what it takes to become a competitive racehorse.

Established in 2016, Old Tavern Farm is focused on the breeding and sale of thoroughbreds that compete at the highest level of racing.

The experience is capped off with free admission to the Saratoga Race Course. While the experience is sold out, you never know if they’ll add more dates. Keeping checking NYRA’s website.