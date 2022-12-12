QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in the lobby of the historic Queensbury Hotel, you’ll find a life-size gingerbread house newly arrived for the holiday season. At 11 feet tall and 14 feet wide, the giant gingerbread display is somehow more dazzling than it is delicious!

Adam Savage, director of culinary for Spruce Hospitality, took the lead on designing and baking the giant gingerbread house. Art Belden helped Savage with the construction of the gingerbread house. It took the team 247 hours of production to create the final display.

When asked if the gingerbread house is edible, Savage responding with the following, “They could but they’ll be calling their dentist, it’s all edible but it’s a special structural type of gingerbread but it doesn’t eat like a soft gingerbread. Those cookies we’ll have at the open house.”

The Upstate Modern Railroaders of South Glens Falls partnered with the hotel to provide the train sets for the display.

If you want to check out the gingerbread house, the hotel is hosting a holiday open house on Dec. 17 to allow the community to view the delicious display, enjoy their decorations and meet Santa Clause.