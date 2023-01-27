CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced to 17 years to life in State Prison for the murder of a fellow inmate at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie on November 8, 2018. Paradise, who had been serving time for an alleged bank robbery at the Adirondack Trust Company in Saratoga Springs, used a bed sheet to strangle and murder his cellmate Delmus Tanner.

Paradise is also awaiting sentencing in an arson case where he admitted to lighting a building on fire in 2017. Officials said that Paradise damaged Curtis Lumber buildings on State Route 67 in Ballston, damaged computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire to a storage building full of sub-flooring. That fire apparently caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.