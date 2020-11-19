Inmate faces assault charges after prison attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s arrested Michael Carter after an assault at the Albany County Correctional Facility. The Assault happened when Carter attacked another inmate.
According to the Sheriff’s investigators, Carter approached an inmate while he was playing scrabble, and hit him in the head. The assault caused the victim’s eardrum to rupture and required medical treatment
Carter was charged with assault and will have a court date in the Colonie town court.
