Ink or a drink: Tattoo parlors and more open as North Country enters phase 3 reopening

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Phase 3 of New York’s COVID-19 reopening plan has hit the capital district, in the North Country just as in Albany. For tattoo artists at Tattoo Clinic, it’s a welcome time to see regulars again; within reason.

At the same time, restaurants like both of the ones operated by the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls are now able to open up their interior spaces to some degree for the first time since coronavirus.

