Injured veteran gets a new roof

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10)—For Joe Salisbury, a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Reserves veteran and retired Saratoga County Deputy, Wednesday was a special day. Salisbury was picked to receive a new roof thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Marine got selected through the Rebuilding Together Saratoga County program, which he was signed up for. He was chosen for a new roof provided by Owens Corning and installed by Pinnacle Roofing.

Wednesday the old roof of Joe Salisbury was removed so a new roof could be installed on Thursday.

“It means more than anything I could ever have asked or wished for,” said Salisbury Wednesday. “I’m still in shock about getting this.”

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project only uses Platinum installers for these projects.

“They are Pros,” said Laura Zapata from Owens Corning. “They are harnessed off. They adhere to industry standards. And also have to have been in business for a certain number of years.”

If you know a veteran who would benefit from the Owens Corning’s program, you can reach out via email, roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.