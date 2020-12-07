Injured hawk on its way to starts its new life at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Richard Thor was getting on I-84 when he saw a car pulled off to the side of the onramp. He slowed and investigated. What Thor saw was an injured hawk hopping around.

“When I was walking over to him, I knew he wasn’t flying away,” said Richard Thor, Monday. ”I took him to a vet they said they couldn’t fix him. They then called up and said they would have to euthanize him.”

Gary the Hawk was calm when Richard Thor wrapped up the injured bird to take him to the veterinarian.

Thor called Ellen Kalish, Director of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, who was able to take Gary in.

Ravensbeard is the rehabilitation center that took in Rockefeller in November. Rockefeller was the small owl that stowed away in the Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish hopes that when Gary comes out of rehab he can be an educational bird like Twyla the barn owl.

Kalish has eight educational birds she used to take to schools, scouting events, and libraries before the pandemic. She thinks that Gary will make an excellent educational bird because of how calm he is around people.

Ravensbeard is now looking for their own permanent home in the Saugerties area. If you would like to learn more or to help out, reach out to Kalish on the Ravensbeard website.